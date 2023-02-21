Kaduna Central: Dattijo launches Education Support Program 

-Supports Undergraduates, pays JAMB, WAEC fees for students

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Poised to provide equal opportunities to indigent students to educational pursuits, the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Sani Dattijo at the weekend launched ‘Education Financial Support Programme’ under the Dattijo Empowerment and Development Initiative (DEDI).

Under the first phase of the programme, students studying in higher institutions of learning across the country were given financial support of N50,000 each to ease their educational pursuits.

Similarly, the Senatorial Candidate paid for the registration fees for JAMB and WAEC candidates across the 81 wards of Giwa, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

In an event held in Kaduna, the Senatorial Candidate said the gesture will help the beneficiaries pursue and achieve their educational dreams with hindrance.

“In line with our unveiled blueprint, we want to ensure every person gets the opportunity to study and accomplish their dreams and aspirations without hindrance,” Dattijo said.

Students Union Leaders who were at the event, expressed gratitude to the Senatorial Candidate for the kind gesture.

In her remarks, the Vice President, National Association of Kaduna State Students (NAKASS), Comrade Amatulla Saulawa said; “on behalf of the entire beneficiaries, we thank Dattijo for the support to Students. This certainly reduces the burden on our parents. And it clearly shows that you have the genuine interest to give equal opportunities to children of the poor.”

It will be recalled that the Senatorial Candidate had voluntarily taught postgraduate students studying Masters Degree in Policy and Development Studies without pay at the Kaduna State University (KASU) in 2020 academic session.