Just in: LP gov candidate dumps Peter Obi for Tinubu in Adamawa 

The Labour Party, LP governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Umar Mustapha, and his supporters, have ditched the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi to declare their support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Mustapha, after withdrawing his support for Obi, collapsed his LP structure in Adamawa into that of the APC.

While announcing his support for Tinubu, Mustapha said he found the people, who ran the LP in the state to be as bad as the system they wanted to change.

Mustapha, who’s popularly known as Otumba, said his decision and that of his supporters, to support Tinubu both at the national and state levels was made after it became clear to him that the party (LP) in the state will get nowhere based on the way it was set up.

Recall that Mustapha and his supporters, had boycotted the campaign rally of Obi in Adamawa.

Mustapha had, accused the party’s leadership and the LP Presidential Campaign Council of sidelining him.