Jimoh Ibrahim wins Ondo South Senatorial seat

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ondo South Senatorial seat has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes to defeat his main rival, the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 65, 784 votes.

Announcing the result of the election in Okitipupa on Sunday, Prof. Johnson Fashimilehin, the INEC Returning Officer, said “Having polled the highest number of votes of 110, 665 against 65, 784, I hereby declare Ibrahim of APC winner of the election in Ondo South.

“I Prof. Fashimilehin by the power conferred on me as the INEC Returning Officer for this election and having satisfied the highest number of votes, I hereby declared Ibrahim returned as elected,” Fashimilehin said