Jasmine is my daughter, not my girlfriend, Mr Ibu breaks silence over wife’s allegations

Nollywood actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has faulted the claims of his wife, Stella Okafor that he is dating Jasmine, his adopted daughter.

The actor also debunked the wife’s claim of him being domestically violent towards her, stating that there have only been much misunderstanding between them.

Recall on Friday, Stella, who is the second wife of the actor, had called him out for abandoning her and his children in penury and hardship.

Stella also claimed Mr Ibu was dating Jasmine whom she described as his “girlfriend.”

She said, “My children dey here dey suffer. This man came to kill me. Don’t tell me it is okay, you don’t know what I am suffering. He came prepared to beat and kill me,” she said in a mixture of pidgin and English.

“I ran away from him. He came from his girlfriend’s house to come and beat me. He removed his wristwatch and was about to beat me, I pushed him and ran away.

“Look at where I am living, there is crack everywhere…inside house, there is water. Look at the car I am driving, nothing, my children do not eat, no school fees, and you are telling me to do what. Not today, your cup is full.”

In his reaction via a live session with Daddy Freeze, Mr Ibu denied ever being violent towards her, revealing that instead his wife was verbally violent on many occasions.

He refuted that Jasmine was his girlfriend and not his adopted daughter as claimed by his wife.

“She’s my wife but there has been so much misunderstanding between us. That’s because she doesn’t want to understand the kind of person I am and my way of life,” he said.

“One or two things happened and it became a quarrel so we went out to settle it. I didn’t know she has something to push out on social media.

“When came back from the police station, she started saying all sorts of things about me. She insulted my daughter and said all hell of things about her.”

The second son of the actor, Daniel Okafor who featured on the live session alongside his father also confirmed familial ties with Jasmine.

He said, “She (Jasmine) is 100 per cent (my father’s) daughter, not biological but adopted right from childhood,” he said.

“Maris, who is my step-mother, is being brainwashed by her friends….my own mother is married to another man, but she is in Lagos.”

“She also insulted me, saying different things on air. I didn’t do anything to her.”