JAMB suspends 2023 Direct Entry registration

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB,has announced suspension of its ongoing 2023 Direct Entry registratio.

The board,in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol,Fabian Benjamin, explained that the registration which commenced on Monday, 20th February, 2023, was suspended with effect from Tuesday, 21st February, 2023.

The suspension, according to a statement issued by JAMB on Tuesday, is to enable the deployment of certain measures, which are designed to better serve prospective candidates.

The statement said “a new date and fresh registration procedures, which will include upload of JAMB Admission Letter in the case of OND and NCE, Admission Letter issued by universities in the case of University Diploma, and Admission Letter issued by A’ Level examination bodies (IJMBE, JUPEB, etc.), would be announced in due course so that candidates could proceed to JAMB offices nationwide to register.”

Recall that JAMB had commenced DE registration on Monday, 20th February, 2023, and had slated it to end on Thursday, 20th April, 2023.

“Candidates are also to note that only JAMB offices are approved to register them for Direct Entry,”the statement added.