Prof. Peter Umeadi, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) says he has the ability to tackle security challenges bedevilling the country.

Umeadi said this when he spoke at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) State of The Nation Dialogue in Abuja.

He said that he plans to adopt some measures including a holistic review of the security apparatus with special attention to the police to tackle the challenges.

He added that the welfare of the police and the provision of adequate working tools would be given optimal attention

“As APGA Presidential candidate if elected in the General Election, I will lead the country to overcome insurgency.

“The police should be able to stay and fight and overwhelm the internal security challenges with the needed support.

“The social progress philosophy of my manifesto is all-encompassing to help the nation come out of her current challenges through the application of true federalism and concept of effective decentralisation of power.

“The problem of the Nigerian economy is not resource related but mono-economic policies and politicised crude oil production smeared with corruption.

“This has rather made the resource blight than a blessing,’’ he said.

Speaking, NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, expressed appreciation to the participants and commended the initiators of the programme.