I’ve always felt appreciated in Ukraine – Jeffery Kenny, Nigerian-Ukrainian singer

By Miftaudeen Raji

The interest in aeronautical engineering brought Jeffery Kenny from Nigeria to the country now living in the full-scale war conditions – Ukraine.

Now a 25-year-old headliner of the Tvorchi band, Kenny comes from Nigeria, with parents from Kwara and Edo states. He came to Ukraine in 2013, just a year before Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Back then, Kenny studied pharmacy and even got his bachelor’s degree before deciding to focus on something that made him happier – music.

Besides being representatives of modern Ukrainian culture, the band Tvorchi has been named the loudest discovery of the young Ukrainian scene, with performances on big stages both in the country and beyond. Holder of multiple awards, Tvorchi will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, Britain.

But before that, the band has a different mission. Amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Jeffery Kenny and Andrii Hutsuliak are actively touring the world with charity concerts, performing for IDPs, doctors, and military and collecting funds to support children affected by war, as well as the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kenny believes it’s essential to let the world know about Ukraine’s fight for freedom, just like many African countries have fought for it throughout history. Together with Tvorchi , Kenny is fighting through his music.

“This terrible war helped us dare to write new songs to support Ukrainians and share information about the war with other countries at support events. We are fighting with all the brave Ukrainians. We’re doing all we can to help as much as we can. And I believe Ukraine is heading towards victory.”

Jeffery Kenny was introduced to music early as a choirmaster in his secondary school, where he learned how to play different instruments. Later in life, he faced a critical choice: go to the UK with his family or study in Ukraine, where he had never been before. The latter promised more adventure, so he chose and never looked back.

Excerpts:

How do you feel deviating from your dream course (aeronautical engineering) to entertainment? Do you still nurse that dream?

“I have never regretted choosing music because it is something little that makes me happy. Here, in Ukraine, I found myself in music, met some of the most amazing people, such as my team, and created songs that appeal to millions. While aeronautical engineering might sound like a promising career, music is my life and I would not trade it for any other path.”

Why did you decide to stay in Ukraine after the war started in February 2022?

“At that time, my parents were in Nigeria and continuously asked to go there, citing I didn’t know what it meant to live through the war. But the truth is living through the low-intensity war of apartheid is a different experience from living through the conditions of full-scale war. I went to Nigeria for about a week and came back to Ukraine. This has been my home until February 24th and it is still my home. Ukraine is where I found myself in music. But most importantly, coming back meant I could stand up to the oppressor through my work. If you remain neutral in injustice situations like this, you’ve chosen the wrong side and I didn’t want to be on that side. What happens then is the chain reaction – injustice to the one oppressed encourages the other oppressors to act more aggressively. That’s why Russia needs to be stopped.”

How have you felt as an African citizen living in Ukraine throughout the years?

“There is a good reason I stayed in this country. I feel this is where I can thrive on personal and professional levels. As people started to travel more, they learned how to communicate better and what terms are acceptable to use. Just about the same as in any other country. The population of Afro-Ukrainians is relatively small and mostly lives in major cities.

As one of its representatives, I would say, I’ve felt appreciated and valued in Ukraine.”

How has the war in Ukraine shaped your career?

“What is going on in Ukraine affects all of us, not just economically, but in terms of our values as well. We can’t preach to defend human rights and then do business with the oppressor who has caused the suffering of millions. And Africans probably know best how it feels to fight a violent oppressor. The war certainly affected my career and I’ve started to put more value not only in my songs but in all areas of my work. With that, I provide my piece of small contribution. I’ve evolved as a person and as an artist.”

In 2021, Tvorchi held a big concert in Kyiv for their latest album ROAD, with innovative laser systems and large-scale lighting solutions. Music critics called the concert “the best solo show of the year in Ukraine.

In 2022, we performed on a second Road solo show, but this time in Lviv and with a charity mission to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine through proceeds from ticket sales.”

As an entertainer, do you have plans to use your talent to preach against war?

“I think every modern-day entertainer should have the same plan because this war is not an internal Ukrainian conflict. It affects us all in terms of food prices and shortages, inflation, global security, etc. Being a famous entertainer means you have a platform to use and an audience that listens. So why not use that platform for the right purposes? Yes, I have used my talent to preach against the war from day one and I will continue to do so.”

During the period of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Tvorchi had concerts in London, Lisbon, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin, Gdańsk, Budapest, and other cities around the world. The band has raised awareness of the war and stories of Russian war crimes through its work.

How do you intend to bring help and assistance to those affected by the war in Ukraine?

“Through times of war music has always lifted the spirit of people fighting against injustice. Ukrainians already have a strong fighting spirit that has helped the country fight the Russian army and defend its independence for months now. I hope our songs will provide comfort for at least some people. And through charity concerts, we plan to benefit the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Internally Displaced People, children in need, and others affected by the war.”

Any plan to visit Nigeria to collaborate with indigenous artists or groom young talents?

“I think that’s always possible, considering Nigeria has a pool of young talents. The two countries could collaborate in multiple sectors, not just entertainment, but form stronger relations in the economic and educational industries for mutual benefits.”

Now here you can address a message to all Nigerians. What would it be?

“First, I’d like to ask them to vote for Tvorchi at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. This victory would send another strong message to the world about the war in Ukraine and the country’s fighting spirit. And secondly, I’d like to ask everyone in Nigeria to vote for peace in Ukraine. How can you do it? Turn to Nigerian politicians and demand support for Ukraine in the international arena, condemn Russia, and spread the truth that the war in Ukraine is unjust and Russia must be stopped. Don’t be silent, stand up against the war!”