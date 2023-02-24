INSECURITY: Fears persist as Nigerians vote 

THERE is tension in the polity as no fewer than 87.2m voters step out to elect the president and members of the 469 two-chamber National Assembly, tomorrow.

The election will not hold Enugu East, one of the 109 senatorial districts following the assassination of Labour Party, LP, Candidate, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, by yet to be identified persons on Wednesday.

LP National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, said Chukwu was gruesomely murdered and his remains set ablaze along with his vehicle. “The gunmen according to reports also killed five of his supporters who were with him inside his car at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu.

According to the law, the poll must be postponed to allow the LP nominate a replacement

Section 34 (1) and (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 says;” If a nominated candidate dies before the elections begin, the elections will be rescheduled within 14 days, by the chief national electoral commissioner of INEC.”

Apart from the killing of the LP candidate, the polity has been witnessing pockets of violence, attacks on police stations and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, especially in the South-East among others in recent times.

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has attributed the tension in the polity to the winner takes all system of Nigeria’s electioneering process.

This was as the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State petitioned petitioned the European Union Elections Observer Mission in Nigeria, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, African Union and other International bodies over alleged compromise of government institutions in the state and the police ahead of the general elections.