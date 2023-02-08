INEC under fire for ‘liking’ Twitter post calling Peter Obi ‘opportunist’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under fire for allegedly liking a post describing the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate as an opportunist.

The said post, uploaded on Twitter via the verified handle of an online media was that of a statement credited to Seun Kuti, last son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti during an interview on Monday.

Kuti’s position on the Labour Party presidential candidate has since generated controversies particularly on social media. Dear @inecnigeria why is your handler liking this tweet where Peter Obi is attacked! What is this nonsense! Are we a joke to the commission!?



Don’t set this nation aflame. @inecnigeria this is a warning! We need to sue INEC for this misbehavior! pic.twitter.com/yWQAfzmeaa Related News We'll deactivate BVAS from backend if snatched by hoodlums - INEC

Video: Peter Obi an opportunist, can’t save Nigeria – Seun Kuti

The killer job at INEC (2) February 8, 2023 Nigerians please can we make this post go viral? We need to ask Questions why @inecnigeria would like a tweet that is targeted at demarketing Peter Obi? We thought INEC should be neutral? Why are they taking a side?



Please help me RETWEET this. We need answers 📌 pic.twitter.com/gPESdwuzV8 February 8, 2023 .@inecnigeria @ineclagos is not hiding their partisanship. From planning to use Tinubu’s MC Oluomo for Lagos logistics to liking a tweet that calls Peter Obi an opportunist. Also, remember how Lagos REC called the Igbos migrants. Obidients, this election is between us and INEC. pic.twitter.com/xBrZaX0b5J— Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) February 8, 2023 BREAKING NEWS❗@INECNigeria's Twitter account handle liked a story criticizing the Presidential candidate of LP Mr Peter Obi.



Who is in charge of INEC's social media accounts, is INEC IT compromised 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5GSWDj3xJb — Ocular Priest (@Dr_chazduke) February 8, 2023 Fellow Nigerians, wouldn't it be nice to demand an explanation from @inecnigeria for why they liked a post that is biased against H.E. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP for an election where @inecnigeria is supposed to be an unbiased umpire? pic.twitter.com/PddRCRFJHL— KWEKU THE HUSTLER, FOCUSED ON SELLING PETER OBI (@urchilla01) February 8, 2023 Just look at @inecnigeria liking a post on Twitter where Peter Obi was called an opportunist.



Just look at INEC handlers. pic.twitter.com/oWkTzstOId— Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) February 8, 2023 If we talk them go say we dey lie. See what INEC is liking. A whole so called independent body that conducts elections. @inecnigeria you can’t make us lose this election. We won’t allow you.



Vote LP

Vote Peter Obi

Vote Papa Mama Pikin pic.twitter.com/kWGztXDQID February 8, 2023

From screenshots circulating online, the electoral umpire’s verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria like the Tweet. However, checks by Vanguard did not find the liked tweet on its Likes. It’s last liked tweet was on Saturday, February 4.