INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru Madami, says the Tsaragi Polling Unit 10 result would be cancelled following a case of ballot box snatching by hoodlums on Saturday.

Tsaragi is in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Madami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the cancellation was in line the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.

He attributed late arrival of INEC personnel, and materials to some parts of Ilorin West and subsequent late the commencement of voting hitches at Registration Area Centre (RAC).

“It took us up to 11a.m. before will finished the distribution of logistic and immediately I knew we are starting late. I extended the time of voting until the last person on queue voted”, he said

The REC said out of 2,887 polling units in Kwara only one polling unit had its ballot boxes snatched.

He said it was not true that the commission used vehicles belonging to one of the political parties involved in the election to distribute materials. (NAN)