INEC officials yet to arrive Tinubu’s polling unit

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to arrive at the polling unit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. His polling unit his PU 085, Ward 3, Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Observers, police personnel and journalists were spotted at the scene while the INEC officials were yet to arrive as at 8:51 am

The APC candidate and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu was born on March 29, 1952, according to affidavits, to Abibatu Mogaji, a trader that later became the Iyaloja of Lagos State.

He is a Muslim and is married to a Christian, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senator of Lagos Central senatorial district. He has two chieftaincy titles – the Asiwaju of Lagos and the Jagaban of the Borgu kingdom in Niger State.

He attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan. Tinubu then went to the United States in 1975, where he studied first at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago and then at Chicago State University. He graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Tinubu worked for the American companies Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, Haskins, & Sells, and GTE Services Corporation. After returning to Nigeria in 1983, Tinubu joined Mobil Oil Nigeria, and later became an executive of the company.