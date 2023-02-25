Home » Politics » INEC officials arrive 7 pooling units at Navy Town
Politics

February 25, 2023

INEC officials arrive 7 pooling units at Navy Town

Voters demand extension of voting hrs

Hours after Vanguard reported the absent of INEC officials at Navy Town and Amowu-Odfin area of Lagos state, the commission has sent in their adhoc staff to the seven pooling units.

In view of the above, the angry prospective voters called on INEC to extend voting hours. INEC officials cited absence of vehicles to convey materials as reason for late arrival.

