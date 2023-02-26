INEC not uploading results — Obi-Datti media team 

By Dapo Akinrefon

Head of the Obi-Datti Media Team, Mr Diran Onifade, yesterday, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against manipulating the electoral process saying it will not accept any presidential election result that is not in tandem with the results issued at the polling units.

He also raised the alarm over alleged moves to manipulate the Presidential Election results across the country,

He faulted INEC for not uploading most of the results to its server at the polling stations.

Onifade, in a statement, said: “It is curious, unacceptable, and smacks of fraud that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BIVAS, device could nobly transmit the Senate and House of Representatives results, but cannot do that of the Presidential election.

The Obi-Datti Media Office finds it curious that the BVAS would choose which results to upload and which not to upload. Certainly, this smacks of a serious fraud aimed to torpedo the wishes of the Nigerian electorate who have already decided that things can no longer continue to go wrong in Nigeria, using the ballot box to do so.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should be held responsible for this flagrant anomaly that defies logic, as the Obi-Datti Media Office finds what is developing as a recipe to manipulate the process and truncate the electoral wishes of the Nigerian masses.

“We call on all relevant bodies to do the needful and prevent a South-South Governor from meddling in the electoral process.

“We wish to state categorically that the Obi-Datti Media Office will not accept any presidential election result that is not in tandem with the results issued at the polling units, copies of which we already have.

“We are calling the attention of local and international observers and other stakeholders, to this unfortunate and orchestrated anomaly. Please call INEC to order.”