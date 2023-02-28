INEC declares Abia South senatorial poll inconclusive

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has the declared the February 25 Abia South senatorial poll inconclusive.

Returning Officer for Abia South senatorial election, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, who addressed party agents at collation centre in Aba, explained that there are 108 polling units which had issues requiring rescheduled elections.

She, however, announced the available results of the election but did not declare any winner or the total number of votes of the polling units where elections are yet to hold.

She said; “The available results of the election showed that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of APGA scored 49,693. LP’s Chinedu Onyeizu scored 434,904 while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422.”