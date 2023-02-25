INEC cancels voting in 7 polling units in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Election process has been cancelled in seven polling units of Kogi East Senatorial axis.

While two polling units were canceled in Anyigba, Dekina council area, the other five was in Omala council area of kogi State.

One of the units cancelled was Unit 01, Abejukolo ward in Omala LGA.

It was gathered that thugs disrupted these polling units, shot into the air and caused massive panicking, leading to an abrupt end to the voting process.