INEC bars phones, cameras inside voting cubicles

•Says ‘capture your vote on camera, go to jail

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared that anybody who goes into the voting cubicle with a photographic device or a telephone to capture his choice of the party will be jailed upon prosecution.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, made this known during a news programme on Channels Television.

Okoye made it clear that photographic recording or capturing device is not allowed at the voting cubicle.

According to him, “no one will be allowed to take his or her phone to the voting cubicle. It is prohibited.

“Officials of the ICPC, EFCC and security agencies will be on hand to monitor and ensure that the law in that respect is not violated.”