Imo Poly spent N400m on invention – Rector

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Rector of the Federal Polythenic Nekede, in Owerri, Imo state, Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa, on Saturday said the institution spent N400,000,000, on research and innovation for the school.

He disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while speaking on the inventions made by the school for the past four years.

According to him, under the research and innovation sector, he said: “In the last four years we have provided transformational leadership that is consistent with the 14 goals and 72 targets which we set prior to our emergence as Rector.

“A total of N400,000,000 research fund has been spent in the last four years as provided by TETFund (Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, with the following visible results:

“Invention of Electric Car

Construction of a Gas-fired crucible furnace, Invention of a rice the destoning machine, the Invention of a coconut the dehusking machine, the Construction of a palm-kernel cracking and separation machine, the Construction of a palm fruit digesting machine, the Construction of a presser machine, the Construction of a Cassava Grating Machine, Development of a Surveillance Aircraft/Drone.”

He went further to say that, “Some of the 11 iconic infrastructures built by his administration including the School of Engineering Technology Complex, the Department of Agriculture and Bio Environmental Engineering, the Engineering Technology classroom complex among others.