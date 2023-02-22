Imo: Court stops Uzodimma from arresting Ikenga Ugochinyere

.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gwagwalada, on Wednesday, restrained Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State from arresting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming House of Representatives election in the state, Chief Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The court, in a ruling that Justice A. S. Adepoju delivered, equally barred the Imo state government from humiliating or attacking the political supporters of the plaintiff, pending the determination of a motion on notice that was brought before it.

Justice Adepoju okayed substituted service of the court order and other processes in the matter on governor Uzodinma and other Respondents.

While it directed the service of the court processes on the governor through the Imo state liaison office in Abuja, it held that the Inspector-General of Police should be served through the legal department of the Nigeria Police Force.

Cited as 1st to 7th Respondents in the suit marked: FCT/HC/GWD/CV/41/ 2023, are; Governor Uzodinma, the State Security Services, NPF, the IGP, DIG of Police in charge of the Federal Investigation & Intelligence Bureau, the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, as well as the Ebubeagu Security Network.

It will be recalled that Chief Ugochinyere who is the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, had raised the alarm over what he termed as massive manipulation of voter registers in Imo state, especially at Omuma which governor Uzodinma’s ward.

According to the CUPP spokesperson, the alleged fraud included the importation of photos that does not belong to eligible electorates in the state, into the voters’ register.

He further claimed that the Voters Registration in Omuma, the home Ward of governor Uzodinma, was inflated with fictitious names, an allegation the Imo state government denied.

Shortly after Ugochinyere made the allegations, his home was invaded by gunmen that burnt his campaign vehicles.

In his suit before the court, the PDP candidate alleged a plot to arrest and frame him with trumped-up charges.

In an affidavit of urgency, he deposed in support of an ex-parte application he filed before the court, Ugochinyere, averred that his life was in danger.

He further alleged that aside from planning to use security agencies against him, the Imo state government, if not restrained by the court, would unleash members of the Ebubeagu Security outfit on him.

Meanwhile, after he had listened to the application, Justice Adepoju issued the restraining order, even as he adjourned the substantive suit till March 1 for a hearing.

Specifically, the court, among other things, held: “The 1st Respondent (Governor of lmo State) is hereby restrained and barred together with the 2nd to 7th Respondents, whether by themselves, agents, departments, officers or together with any Security agencies or authorities, from framing up or charging the Applicant with any trumped-up charges or allegation of commission of offences of treasonable felony, terrorism, murder, arson, kidnapping and other threats to national security or any other offence whatsoever pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Originating Motion on Notice.

“The Court hereby set aside any charge filed or preferred against the Applicant or remand order made or obtained against the Applicant by 1st Respondent(Governor of lmo State)”, the court further held.