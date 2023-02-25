I’m too certain progressive, transformative Nigeria is here – Tinubu

By Mifaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that a progressive and transformative Nigeria is on the horizon.

Tinubu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen after casting his ballot at his polling unit at Alausa in Ikeja, Lagos state.

He said, “I look forward to a progressive and transformative Nigeria. It has arrived. Democracy is here and here to stay.”

The APC presidential candidate noted that he met good turn out, which he described as expected and adoption and commitment to democracy.

He said, “This is expected. It’s a We need a good turn out. The democratic process takes sway.”