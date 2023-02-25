‘I’m optimistic of winning,’ says Atiku after casting vote

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism of winning the presidential election.

Atiku stated this while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa.

Atuku cast his vote at exactly 9 .10 am.

The PDP presidential candidate expressed optimistic that victory is his own.

He told his supporters that they should start celebrating now.