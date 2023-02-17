I’m not working for Obi – Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied endorsing Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), for the Feb. 25 presidential election.



Kachikwu said this in at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.



“I am not out of the race, I’m running this race to the end and if anyone expects that they would hear me before the elections say that I as a candidate am endorsing, I’m aligning or I’m pushing for another candidate, that persons is making a solid mistake,” he said.



Kachikwu said that there was no difference between Obi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu.



“I believe there is no difference between Labour Candidate Peter Obi, because he represents no difference from either Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar.



“Peter Obi has been in office as a governor for eight years, having been governor of a state for eight years, that state happenes to be one of the hot beds of the problems of the SouthEast today.



“And its people seem to be leaving Nigeria believing that Nigeria has nothing for them, so i believe that if Anambra had worked and if Obi had performed in Anambra that place would have been a place where the Igbo’s would rally around.



“A place they would go to and use as a building point for the rest of the South East, ” he said.



Kachikwu said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had wanted him to work with Obi, saying that he turned down the request.



“Several months ago in the aftermath of my emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the party, President Olusegun Obasanjo sent for me.



“In that meeting what he said to me was that having listened to my speech at the party primaries, he now believed that there are two candidates on the race that he should watch for.



“And that he would like me to look at how I and the Labour candidate can work together or rub our races and at the appropriate time we would see what happens.



“For him what was important was doing everything possible to ensure the unity of Nigeria and ensuring that Nigeria continues as a united country, but my response then still remains my response now,” he said