I’m confident of victory – Umeadi APGA presidential candidate

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

IN SPITE of the late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC officials and the electoral materials in some places in Anambra State, including Nnewi, Idemili North and South and Anaocha, Local Government Areas, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Presidential Candidate Prof Peter Umeadi, has casted his votes at exactly 12pm at Eke hall Obeagu Agukwu Nri Anaocha Local Government Area Anambra State.

Exuding confidence for victory in the election following the mammoth crowd that welcomed him on arrival to cast his vote, Prof Umeadi said that he is gappy that the BVAS worked for him and he was given three ballot papers to vote after all accreditation processes.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after casting his votes Prof. Umeadi said am happy that BVAS worked for me, am happy that am e face of APGA in Nigeria and with all humility very happy that i have casted my votes for my self and the two National Assembly contestants whose elections are also holding today.

“I think am an the most qualified person in Nigeria today to be the president of the country and with the crowd I have seen here today, an satisfied that I will win across the federation.”

Prof. Umeadi, a one time Onitsha High Court Judge and Chief Judge of Anambra State said that he has been ward since he started botvoting in the ward and this is the first time he is seeing such a crowd voting, adding that it was a huge turnout and the highest he has ever seen at the polling unit.

“Am happy that I have come here again to vote as a contestant for the presidential seat, APGA is a great party, am the face of APGA in Nigeria and I convinced that APGA will score votes across the country that will give me victory.”