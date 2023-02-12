I’ll seek second term; I’ve performed creditably well — Diri

.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

BAYELSA State Governor Senator Douye Diri has averred that having performed creditably well in his first tenure years, he deserves to seek a second term in office at the expiration of his first term in office next year.

Diri, who said it is not a mistake that he is a miracle governor, declared that he was ordained to be governor from birth.

The governor who stated this yesterday at the State Ecumenical Centre during the thanksgiving service to mark the third year’s anniversary of his administration noted that going by the testimonies of people in the state, he has performed creditably well.

He advised the people of the state to unite and support one another and eschew the pull him down syndrome, adding that power comes from God.

The thanksgiving service was graced by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan, the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, as a guest speaker, past governors and senators from the state, amongst other dignitaries.

Diri said: “Power always comes from God, there is no mistake that I am a miracle governor before I was born God ordained it and even as I was born there were signs all over. It is no mistake that I have to come through Seriake Dickson (predecessor), that is the way God wants it.

“When God wants to work, he works through the instruments that men will never ever think that, is there anything good that can come out?

“Our first four years are coming to an end and it is usual that every governor who has spent four years creditably will seek for a second term. I will not forget a governor who served for four years and the people said that they have marked his script and he has failed and his father said if somebody’s fails he will repeat the class, but in our case those marking the scripts, I don’t know, are telling us we have done well. The testimonies are all here and abound and so, in our case it is not repeating the class, it is moving forward.”