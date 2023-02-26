I’ll deliver Kastina to Tinubu – Buhari boasts 

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deliver his constituency to the ruling All Progressives Party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Buhari made this vow after voting in his polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

The President said the APC candidate is his choice, adding that he believes Nigerians will vote for him overwhelmingly.

Recall that Buhari was criticised for displaying his ballot paper openly to show that he voted for his party’s candidate.

Buhari commended the massive turnout of people during the election.

He said, “All over the place I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 percent.

“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him.”

In the build up to the elections, there were speculations that of an alleged rift between Buhari and Tinubu.

It is believed that the latter accused the former of using the naira redesign and fuel scarcity to deliberately frustrate the presidential ambition of their candidate.