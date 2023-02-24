IGP warns hoodlums, restricts movement on Election Day

To ensure credible and violence-free elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered restriction of all forms of vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12am to 6pm on Election Day.

This was revealed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday.

Adejobi said: “In view of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023 across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the IG, Usman Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12am to 6pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.”

The order, according him, was part of measures put in place to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections.

He added that it would ensure public order management, safety of the electorate, as well as assist security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

Adejobi continued: “Similarly, the IG sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.

“He emphasises that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres.

“Also, the ban on unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force, and violators would be sanctioned appropriately.

“All state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.”

“He however warns that the NPF will deal decisively with any individual or group(s) that might want to test our common resolve and might to ensure a peaceful election.

“The IG, therefore, enjoins all citizens to shun vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal act(s) as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book.”

The IG urged the electorate to be law-abiding and turn out en masse to exercise their franchise.