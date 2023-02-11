Igbo Youth endorse Peter Obi, says he’s ideal president for Nigeria

Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, a socio-cultural youth organization and the assemblage of all Igbo youths both home and in diaspora, known for promoting National unity and peace, officially in a press conference held in Enugu, on Friday 10th February 2023 endorsed the candidature of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi

The Igbo youth through the presidential General of Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, Hon. Casmir Nnadozie Irekamba, says the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi stands out among the array of those jostling to occupy the exalted seat of the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Speaking at the Press conference, Hon. Irekamba contended that Obi is genuinely keen on addressing the multifaceted challenges besetting the country and to reposition Nigeria for Progress.

Igbo Youths also cited youthfulness and energy as some of the edge Obi has over his key rivals in the mould of the presidential candidate of the peoples democratic party (PDP) and of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu respectively.

”So, to have a young president who brings energy, compassion, intellect and other leadership qualities is a welcome development.”

“Our ideal candidate is someone who is ethical, who has common sense and who truly, genuinely cares about the masses. Irekamba said.

Peter Obi is a candidate who doesn’t judge based on what part of the country you are from rather his interest is to unite and not divide,” he said.

“Our choice, is someone who would bring an end to police brutality, bad governance, and poverty. We believe that the only candidate who, although not perfect, comes close to these ideals is Peter Obi.” IYA Worldwide maintained.

Describing the Labour Party Presidential candidate as the finest option for the country, Honourable Irekamba said Obi has what it takes to liberate Nigeria from its economic and security woes.

According to him: “If Nigeria needs to make a choice, Obi is one of the finest candidates that we have in this country. In terms of education, character, performance, industrialisation, in reaching out, a pan-Nigerian and passion to ensure that our country is liberated from where we are, out of insecurity to security, and out of economic woes to economic vibrancy and out of lack to adequate social life, Obi have the capacity to make things work.”

Irekamba added: “as the election is fast approaching, Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide as the assemblage of the Igbo Youths directs all the Igbo youths across Nigeria to vote for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as someone who cares about creating a better life for youth and the future. Obi is someone who cares about every Nigerian citizen and wants to create more jobs and tackle insecurity and put Nigeria among the competitive economy in the World.

“Don’t be swayed by political jingles and adverts. Vote right and vote good conscience. This is your future. This is your life. Make the right decision by voting for Peter Obi, Honourable Irekamba admonished the youth.

The highly desired integri­ty and humility image of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been embraced and applauded by the Nigeria youths, who maintained that these qualifi­cations is what any presiden­tial candidate needs to qualify for the 2023 election.

IYA Worldwide, as assemblage of Igbo Youths is work­ing assiduously to mobilise the Igbo Youth and the general populace in all nook and cranny of Nigeria to vote for Peter Obi in the 2023 presi­dential poll, insists that Nige­rians cannot afford to vote into power again anybody who will cause them pains and anguish at the end of the day.

“Most Nigerians who have been following the pub­lic display of Obi’s integrity and humility, know that he is not a pretender because the exemplary record he left in Anambra State as governor benefited his successor and people of the state years after he has left office.

“To us at Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, he is simply the best option. He is such a per­son Nigerians should go for because we strongly believed that we are tired of disap­pointing leaders who have no conscience of any kind, he submitted.

Peter Obi is simply one of those who God has sent to work this earth in once a generation, Igbo Youths insisting that their strong believe in Obi is beyond political, religious or ethnic bias rather based on competence and integrity.