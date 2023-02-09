Igbo elders go spiritual over 2023 polls

.

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, IECF, have concluded their intercessory prayers to God, invoking his help for a peaceful general election in the country.

Former Anambra State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, told journalists in Abuja that the spiritual exercise was an instruction from God.

According to him, the power of prayers must not be brushed aside in the forthcoming poll.

The theme of the intercessory prayer is ‘Emergence of a New Nigeria through Effectual Intercession’

“In absolute obedience to a privileged instruction/leading of the Spirit Divine following the revelation referred to above, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum hereby climaxes the long held intercession,” he said.

Also, Evangelist Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor of the Ark Bearer of New Nigeria, said part of the solemn declarations of the Forum ahead of the 2023 polls was: “That though certain notorious elements of disorder or wicked agents of destabilization and habitual enemies of peace and progress masquerading as ethnic and religious bigots would likely choose to foment crisis, the overpowering ever presence and influence of the spirit devine shall supernaturally contain and neutralise their excesses to their own chagrin.

“That the quality of the general election conduct of the elections shall reflect an exceptional general improvement, and thereby post an unusual credibility record that would consequently revolutionise the future electioneering processes within the country and across the African continent.

“That there shall be a distinct, clearcut and profound electoral victory in each elective office by the best candidate approved by God Almighty and graciously acceptable to the generality of Nigerians.”