I warned Lukaku not to join Chelsea – Thierry Henry

By Biodun Busari

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has revealed that he warned Inter, Romelu Lukaku, about joining Chelsea and believes he has no desire in returning to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in a £97.5 million contract from Inter in 2021 but struggled to impress in his first season back at Stamford Bridge scoring only 15 goals in 44 games.

The Belgium international disclosed he was unhappy at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and the club allowed him to rejoin Inter on loan last summer, Metro reports.

Henry, who has worked alongside Lukaku as an assistant coach with Belgium’s national side, claims he told the striker that he would ‘find it difficult’ to thrive under Tuchel.

Arsenal’s all-time leading goal scorer also holds that Lukaku does not have a future in Graham Potter’s era at Chelsea.

“We had a discussion when he [Lukaku] went to Chelsea,” Henry said.

“I told him he’s going to find it difficult to play at Chelsea and that happened to be the case because of the way Tuchel liked to play.

“Pressing, the No.9 and winger have to change, Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him early, he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses, he’s a different type of No.9 to what Tuchel wanted.

“Now, is he going to fit into what Potter is trying to do? I think they’re struggling with that, let alone with him in the squad.

“But what does he want to do? I don’t think he wants to go back, that’s the main thing, I think he wants to stay at Inter.

“And that’s where there’s maybe going to be a little clash if they want him back because I think he wants to stay there.

“The way when he came back. He said it, he said it the other day, ‘everyone knows what I want to do, what I want to do is to stay.”

When fielding questions on his future after the game, the striker opened up he has had little contact with Chelsea about returning this summer.

“I haven’t spoken to nobody,” Lukaku said.

“I focus on myself, the present, I don’t want to look at the future right now, it doesn’t make sense.

“Football is the present, the most important thing, I just want to perform and prepare myself for the next game at the weekend.”

Lukaku scored a late-minute goal to give Inter a victory against Porto in the Champions League match in Italy on Wednesday night.