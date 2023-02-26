I vote to end present suffering, says 80-yr-old woman

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An 80 years old woman, Kudirat Tiamiyu has disclosed that she took pain to vote in the ongoing presidential election to end the present suffering in the country.

Tiamiyu voted at Ward 3 Aganna unit 3 in Olorunda local government area of Osun State.

Although she was one of the views that voted early because of her age, she said she had gotten to the unit as early as 7 am to discharge her civic responsibility.

“I took time to vote in order to end the present suffering in Nigeria. The suffering is too much and I believe my vote could help stop it. That is why I queue and ensure that I voted”, she said.