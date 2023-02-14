I thought I wasn’t going to get married – 2Baba

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba has said he once nurtured the thought that he might never get married.

The 47-year-old made this known in a recent interview where he also discussed the difficulties of being a celebrity and how it has impacted his marriage to his wife, Annie Idibia.

According to the singer, he claims that it might be challenging to determine whether somebody are genuinely interested in you or are just using you as a prop.

He further explained that apart from those he met when he had nothing, he had to be careful, because one cannot be certain of the motive behind their friendship.

He said, “Most times you don’t have the ability to know somebody that genuinely cares about you, apart from the people you knew right from the time you started, when there was nothing.

” As a celebrity, most of the people I meet are those who I know through my celebrity status. So, you have to be careful because you don’t know the motive people have against you.

“Sometimes people see me and make nasty comments. I would just turn around and ignore it. Many times, people forget that being a celebrity doesn’t mean you are not human.

“Sometimes, I might just be in a bad mood and I’m probably at an airport. I might just want to walk straight into my flight quietly and people would be calling me for photograph.

“And, if I fail to do that and keep walking, they will tell me to go to hell; after all, my music is not good enough. On many occasions, some (Area) boys would ask,‘Tubaba, is there anything for the boys’ and if I give them N1,000, they’ll say ‘Tubaba, you are bigger than that’. There are also other funny comments that I try to ignore.

Speaking on his marriage with his wife, the father of seven explained that he has had to change after getting married.

According to him, he no longer keeps late night and now has to go home to his wife and kids. He also explained that he no longer party as he used to do

2Baba explained that he was initially not interested in getting married but later changed his mind.

“To be frank, I was thinking that I would not marry. There was a time I said that I was not going to get married; but once the thought came, I decided to marry the woman who has been there for me when I had nothing,” he said.

“And oh, I am happier than before. At least, I am more responsible now. When I was a bachelor, I could go out and come back anytime I wanted. But now, I cannot do that again.”

“Now, once I am done with the day’s work, I have to go back home to my wife and kids. And then, the way I party before has reduced because I am married and getting older as well. Now as a married man, I have a sense of responsibility. I now know that I need to consult my wife before doing certain things, unlike before,” he added.