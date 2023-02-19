I support polygamy – Sarah Martins

By Ayo Onikoyi

Not many women would come out openly to declare that they have no scruples about their husbands taking another wife. Although still single,stunning Nollywood actress, Chukwukere Sarah Ujunwa a.k.a Hon Sarah Martins told Potpourri in a chat that she wouldn’t mind having her husband take another wife.

According to her, it is never a taboo for an African man to have many wives.

Hear her: “Back in the days, our fathers and forefathers used to be married to many wives and they all lived in peace and harmony.Yes, I support polygamy, especially when the man does his fatherly roles to the children from both parties.To be honest, Nigerians are petty. They know the truth but they chose to dwell in a pity party. When has it been a taboo for an African man to marry more than one wife?”

Sarah Martins, who is from Imo State and a Christian believes a woman’s beauty is an added advantage bequeathed by God and prides herself on being beautiful.

“Beauty and being sexy mean everything to me because beauty attracts unmerited favors, while being sexy attracts and boosts your confidence as a woman.The thing about me is that I’m always intentional with my love, my emotions, my care, my aggressions, my bitterness, my arguments and my uniqueness, she said

Hon. Sarah Martins schooled at Owerri Girls’ Secondary School, Imo State, bagged OND and HND at Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic and a BSc at University of Port-harcourt, Rivers State.

Some of the films she has starred include, The Widows, Dangerous Mad Man, The Gods Are Wise, Family Lies, Feast Of The Spirits and many more.