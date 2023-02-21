I never stepped down for Atiku, says Al-Mustapha

Abacha’s former Chief Security Officer (COS), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha

Presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), retired Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha, says he never stepped down nor adopted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, in the Saturday election.

Al-Mustapha made this known while appearing on a Human Rights Radio FM, Abuja and monitored by our correspondent on Tuesday.



He said the insinuation that he had stepped down to back Abubakar was untrue.



He described the statement credited to the factional chairman of AA, Mr Kenneth Udeze, through whom he emerged as candidate, “as a scam.”



“The announcement by someone (Udeze) that Action Alliance is supporting Atiku was a scam.

“Action Alliance has not endorsed any body. I am still in the race and if I am going to lose, I will lose pretty well and if I am going to win, I will win pretty well,” he said.



Al-Mustapha, who is a factional presidential candidate of AA recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said he had not discussed with any one as to his withdrawal or adoption of any other candidate.



He urged Nigerians to disregard such comment.



The party, currently, is divided into two factions with two presidential candidates.



While Mr Solomon-David Akanigbuan emerged as presidential candidate of Dr Adekunle Omo-Aje-led leadership of AA, Mr Al-Mustapha was elected as presidential candidate of Udeze-led leadership of the party.



However, a number of court judgments and rulings had recognised Omo-Aje as the valid chairman of the party to submit names of candidates to INEC while affirming the expulsion of Udeze from the party.