I love to collaborate with Asa – Portable

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian street singer Portable has revealed his ambition to collaborate with Nigerian singer-songwriter, Asa.

Portable, in an interview with Timi Agbaje, said he has numerous female artistes he can’t wait to do a collaboration with.

He said, “There are several female artists I’d like to collaborate with.”

“But let me not lie, I love Asa,” he added.

Portable also revealed his ambition to win a Grammy award in his lifetime.

He stated that he hopes to win the title of “Best Artiste in Africa” at the most renowned music awards ceremony in the world.

Although there is no such category, he further claims that by using the moniker “Ika of Africa,” he would win the Grammy prize.

“That thing I’d want to do that’ll make me truly fulfilled is to win a Grammy. I want to win the category of “Best Artist in Africa.”

“Best artist! Number 1! That Ika of Africa, I want to use the title to collect that award,” he said.

The “Zazu” singer further claims that the worldwide music organization must honor him because he didn’t want any local prizes to be “sold up and down.”

He said, “If I don’t collect an award, ah, an international award, not all those local awards selling up and down. But destiny has no competition.

“But if they said we should compete?” What do they sing? Those people collecting awards, what are they singing? Can you sing with a live band? Can you sing a good song? Can you sing the reality song? Can’t you praise God? ….Ogun kee you!.

Recall that Tems bagged her first Grammy in the 2023 “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category.

The singer won the award for her vocal and writing contributions to the smash hit “Wait For U” by Future, featuring Drake and herself, making it her first Grammy award win after four nominations.

Artists including Tiwa Savage, Waje, and Omowunmi have posted messages congratulating Tems.