I-G sets up team to identify, mitigate threats to election security

Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the setting up of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team ahead of the general elections.

The Force Public Relations, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said members of the team would be deployed across states of the federation to identify, analyse and mitigate threats to security during the elections.



Adejobi said the team would carry out on-the-spot assessment and appraisal of the security emplacements ahead of the general elections.



He said the setting up of the team was in furtherance of the I-G’s drive for safe, secured and credible general elections.



The spokesman added that it was also to ensure adequate security coverage before, during and after the elections.



The team is headed by AIG Garba Umar, Vice President INTERPOL and Head of National Crime Bureau.

The police spokesman said the team consists of experienced and seasoned police officers with vast knowledge in election security management.



He said that Umar would be assisted by AIG Habu Sani, the Force Secretary, Mr Basil Idegwu, Commissioner of Police, Election Monitoring and the Force Public Relations Officer.



Others include seven CPs, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Chief Superintendents of Police and 16 Strategic Officers of other ranks.



He said the I-G had reiterated the commitment of the police to ensure that the elections were safe, secure, credible and in line with global best practices.



“The I-G tasked the team to, among other things, ensure the propriety of deployments, give real-time coverage of the electoral process, and safeguard against hostile external and internal influence.

“You are to use the INTERPOL, anti-cybercrime and intelligence tools and assets of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.



Adejobi said the I-G had reaffirmed the establishment and viability of the Electoral Offences Desks domiciled at Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) of all commands across the nation.



He said the desk would be headed by the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the SCID.

Adejobi said the responsibility of desk was to collate, investigate and prosecute all matters relating to electoral offences nationwide.