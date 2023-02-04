I feel fulfilled empowering ‘Street urchins’— Ara

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s foremost female talking drummer, Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly called Ara, has reiterated the joy and fulfillment she derives while empowering street urchins in Lagos.

The singer last year unveiled a reality television show and an academy for “area boys and girls” under her initiative, tagged: “Eko Inspire Me By Ara.” The project is being supported by the Lagos State government.

In continuation of her desire to give ‘street urchins’ a sense of belonging in the society, the queen of drums stormed Mafuluku area of Lagos , during the week in what she called “ A day with the street Kings and Queens.”

The event featured dancing competition, singing and other performances. At the end of it all, Aduke Shekere emerged the overall winner of the competition, while Olomide Jamiu and MC Okoro clinched second and third positions respectively. Turaka Fuji took the fourth position while Tobi Apala clinched the fifth position.

Interestingly, each of the winners went home with items such as sewing machines, barbing instruments, vulcanizing machines, make-up equipment and grinding machines.

Speaking with NollyNow, the celebrity drummer explained that the initiative was borne out of her experience with some hoodlums over 10 years ago.

While narrating the experience that changed her mentality about the street urchins, Ara, said she and her crew were out to make life better for over 2,000 area boys and girls in the next 10 years.

“Eko Inspire Me was conceived in my heart about 10 years ago due to a personal experience I had with some area boys in Oshodi.,” she added.

Revealing that she has empowered over 100 street urchins since unveiling the project, the singer thanked the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support to make the initiative a reality. She promised to take the project to other areas of Lagos.