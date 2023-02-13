How Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi will share Lagos votes – Momodu

A chieftain and spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, PDP PCC, Dele Momodu, has said Lagos votes will be shared among the presidential candidates of the PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaji Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively.

Momodu stated this in an interview on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday.

According to him, ethnicity would play a major role in the elections.

He claimed Atiku is the only candidate with footprints in other parts of Nigeria, noting that Obi is the third force.

The PDP chieftain said Obi and Tinubu however, had strongholds in southern Nigeria.

He said, “The two in the South will fight themselves; one in the South-East, one in the South-West. Atiku does not suffer that kind of challenge.

“Tinubu is the only candidate whose base is shaking. I can tell you that in Lagos, three people are going to split Lagos; Tinubu, Atiku and Obi.”

Momodu also said the supporters of Obi are now seeing the importance of (political) structure.

He said, “The Obidients are beginning to see the importance of structure. Structure is not something out of this world, it is a needed requirement. How many governors have you got, which is what Tinubu is banking on that ‘my governors will help me’. How many senators or senatorial candidates does Atiku have? How many people for House Representatives, and how many for the House of Assembly? They haven’t got much of that.

“You are also going to need agents nationwide, thousands of them. That will form part of structures,” he added.

Momodu said he wondered how the Obi camp would compete with the PDP which had been in existence for a long time and already had structures.

“If you say ‘we don’t pay ‘shi shi’, you can see how people are moving away in droves in some of these smaller parties because the structures are not there. The structures also include the funding of each of those structures.

“We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win.”