Home » 2023 elections » Hoodlums disrupt voting in Ikate, Lagos
2023 elections

February 25, 2023

Hoodlums disrupt voting in Ikate, Lagos

Voters in Ikate axis of Lagos could not exercise their civil responsibility on Saturday as hoodlums allegedly invaded the polling unit chasing away voters and destroying electoral materials.

According to eyewitnesses, the affected polling unit is close to the Oba of Elegushi’s palace.

However, the disenfranchised voters insisted they must exercise their civil responsibility before leaving the polling unit.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.