[Video] Hold APC govs responsible for Buhari’s unfulfilled promises – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido said Nigerians should hold the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC governors responsible for the unfulfilled promises of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the APC governors campaigned in 2014 on the ground of bringing a new order and change to a next level.

He said, “It’s these APC governors now, who are now complaining after eight years, so you could see their contradiction.

“Since they came into government there’s been problem of EndSARS, APC governors never spoke. There’s been the issue of fuel subsidy, they never spoke so as the issue of insurgency and a numbe rof things which are very fundamental to the welfare of the Nigerian people, they never spoke.

“They are only speaking now on the issue of naira. So, it’s their own headache, it’s their own problem. It’s their own government. It’s their own policy of the government they brought in through blackmail, harassment and coersion. So, I wish them well in their own ordeal and agony.”

In the course of the interview, Lamido, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the anchor of the TV show, Bankole Idowu that the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN is pure an APC affair and theri own problem.

He further stated, “I’m not a spokesperson for the APC, but then I believe the government has a purpose and reason for doing what they did. I’m not in APC, I’m PDP. It’s an APC government policy.

“But, we in the opposition, we are very obidient, we believe in law and order. We comply by the rules, because that’s what the rules are made for – to be obeyed.

“But, to me it’s purely an APC affair, it’s an APC policy, it’s an APC problem. If there are anger, anguish as a result of the policy, Nigerians should be wiser and vote for PDP,” he said.