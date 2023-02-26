Heavy protest in Rivers over alleged INEC connivance to upturn results

Protesters burn tyres as they block a main road in Maiduguri on June 30, 2019, during a demonstration calling for a ban on the anti-Boko Haram CJTF militia they accuse of abuses after the killing of a rickshaw driver. – The protesters blocked major roads in the Suleimanti area of the city and set fires, causing chaos despite pleas from police and military officers, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.

By Davies Iheamnachor

Heavy protest has broken out in Bori Town, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area in Ogoniland of Rivers State over an alleged connivance of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and some political big wigs to upturn results of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Hundreds of women who were not satisfied with the moves by alleged INEC officials, stormed Bori with green leaves to register their dissatisfaction with the irregularities.

It was gathered that after the polls on Saturday that some politicians and candidates for the elections were rewriting the election results collated from the units.

Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, the spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Organisation in Khana LGA, had said that all results sheets meant for the election in the area were not sent to the units.

Nwibubasa noted that an INEC official was in possession of the sensitive material, adding that the woman had instructed that voting should go on without the results sheets.

He said: “We are worried that all the unis we don’t have result sheets, not even fake. It is a bad signal.”

The President of Ogoni Youth Development Initiative, Savour Oscar Imeabe, narrated that fake result sheets were sent to Gwara were fake.

Imeabe noted that the development would lead to cries, adding that any attempt to change the will of the people would not be accepted.

Sunday, women took to protest, demanding that results should remain as collated at the unit levels.

Solomon Lenu, revealed that the women were chanting protest songs while asking that their will as expressed through the ballot must be intact as they had demonstrated it.

He said: “You will recall that the INEC staff in collaboration with the security agents by the dictates of the PDP, waylayed the BVAS and the original results sheets yesterday upon seeing their summary defeat in all the units across the land.

“They changed all the results before this morning. And when the people saw that the results which was posted today was different from what was announced at the units yesterday, this protest ensued.”