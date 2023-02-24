Gunmen attack residence of APC Rivers Assembly candidate

The residence of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, has been attacked by suspected gunmen.

Anyanwu, according to reports, narrowly escaped death when the arsonists attacked his residence in Port Harcourt.

The arsonists invaded Anyanwu’s residence and detonated an improvised substance suspected to be dynamited, which left the building destroyed, according to sources.

However, there was no loss of life during the incident.

The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said the matter was being investigated.

Recall that Anyanwu was said to have recently survived an attack when some yet-to-be-identified gunmen shot at his convoy while he was at a campaign rally in Etche, his local government area.