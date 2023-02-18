Gunmen attack Anambra police station, kill three officers

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed fresh attacks on one of its station in the state.

The attack happened at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, the gunmen attacked the station and killed three police officers in the process.

“It wasn’t a bomb explosion, it was an attack by unknown gunmen and it resulted in the death of three of our officers,” he said.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.”

Recall that similar attack happened on December 28, 2022, gunmen attacked the police divisional headquarters in the Ihiala area of the state with explosives.

In June, the police divisional headquarters in Anaku, Anyamelum was attacked by gunmen. While there were no fatalities in that particular attack, it was confirmed that three operational vehicles in the premises were set on fire.

Two months prior, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Aguata LGA, three officers sustained injuries in the attack.