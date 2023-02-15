Group flags off HIV eradication project in three states

By Henry Ojelu

A non-governmental organisation, Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme, ECEWS, has flagged off a United States government-funded project, aimed at eradicating the Human Immuno Virus, HIV, in Delta, Ekiti and Osun states.

The project, tagged: ‘ECEWS’ CDC funded Sustainable Programmes for HIV Epidemic Control and Equitable Service Delivery, ECEWS-SPEED, is a five years PEPFAR-funded comprehensive HIV intervention, aimed at achieving epidemic control in the three states.

Speaking at the flag-off of the programme in Lagos state, Chief Executive Officer of ECEWS, Andy Eyo said that the aim of the project is to reduce HIV- related morbidity and mortality, achieve sustainable epidemic control for HIV across sub-populations and sub-national geographies and reduce HIV incidence for at-risk populations.

He said: “We will provide HIV services to over 100,000 PLHIV in Delta state, over 8,000 PLHIV in Ekiti state and over 16,000 in Osun state. We want people to know that HIV is not a death sentence. People should come through if they are positive. They should be able to access medications, get virally suppressed and lead normal lives.