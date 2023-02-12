Governor Buni escapes thug attack at APC rally

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has escaped a thuggery attack at the zonal rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at Gashua the headquarters of Bade local government area.

Vanguard gathered that Bunie was whisked away with the help of his security aides after the attack.

According to a report, APC supporters, who converged on the playground, in their thousands, chanted, “Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni,” which translates in English as, “we do not want Mai Mala Buni.”

The uproar started when the Yobe governor was about to hand over APC flags to candidates of the party in the state for the 2023 general elections, and suddenly the thugs started hurling sand, stones, and objects at him.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who had earlier spoken in Hausa language thanked his Supporters for standing behind him while representing them at the National Assembly.

The pandemonium forced the governor and his supporters scampered for safety as the found their way back to Damaturu the state capital.