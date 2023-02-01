.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state government has commenced payment of the backlog of salary arrears owed by the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration in the state.

A circular dated January 31, 2023, signed by Najeem Akintola, on behalf of the Head of Service, Olaleye Aina which was obtained by Vanguard on Wednesday, stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that the arrears of January 2016 salary be paid immediately.

It reads, “Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has graciously approved welfare packages for active and retired workers at both State and Local Government levels as follows:

“Immediate payment of arrears of half salaries for January 2016; subsequent payment of arrears of half salaries once in a quarter beginning with the second quarter of the year 2023.

“Monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to Contributory Pensioners (State and Local) who have not received their bonds with effect from February 2023.

“Payment of four (4) months outstanding deductions (May and June 2019, February 2020 and October, 2022) starting with the immediate payment of May 2019 deduction and the other three (3) months deductions at once per quarter; and cash backing of the years 2019 to 2022 promotion exercises”.