Goje wins Gombe Central Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (NAN) has declared Mr Danjuma Goje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Gombe Central Senatorial election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial election, Prof Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results on Sunday in Kumo, said that Goje polled 102, 916 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Mr Aliyu Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37, 870 votes, and Mr Bibikir Muhammad of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who secured 1,155 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Goje is the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district and was a two-term governor of Gombe State