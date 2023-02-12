God preserved me to serve, says Hon. Onyejeocha

…gets another endorsement ahead of election

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday, disclosed how God preserved her life to serve people and was divinely programmed from birth.

Onyejeocha made the revelation while addressing a huge crowd who also cheered her during a stakeholders’ engagement at Ugwuezi community, Umuehihie Amuda, of her constituency, Isiukwuato-Imunneochi Federal Constituency.

Only few politicians have been as openly religious as Hon Onyejeocha as she openly declared her deep conviction that God has chosen her to serve her people.

The federal lawmaker who is also a known prayer warrior, explained to her teeming supporters as she urged them to draw closer to God said her success story in business and political career was “entwined and heavily influenced by” her “relationship with God.”

She also recalled and shared her deep spiritual encounters with God while she told her stakeholders at a recent engagement at Ugwuezi community, Umuehihie Amuda in Abia State, on how God spared her life as a child on three different occasions.

She said: “God preserved me for today and He will continue to preserve me for the future.

“I am a child of destiny. All my experiences growing up as a child were designed by God to prepare me for this day to serve.

“I lost my mother at the age of five and my experience living with my grandmother to a certain point helped shape my life in the ways of God.

“While living with my grandmother, who was a trader then, I never lacked anything but when she died, the devil throw up a bitter pill but of course, I know that even with all I went through, God was just taking me through the phases of life to prepare me for what I am doing today and what I have become today.

“To be frank, I am not playing politics; I am a servant in my Father’s (God) vineyard. All the times I lived with my grandmother, the experience was for today.”

Responding to an appeal earlier made by stakeholders of the community to build a N50 million worth town -hall for the Ugwuezi community, the lawmaker took them by surprise when she said plans were already underway to build a multiple purpose town hall for them.

She said: “As for the town-hall, I already have that in mind to build it even without you drawing my attention to it. This is my foundation and the first road I constructed as a legislator was in this community”.

“This is why I believe that the gathering was not ordinary; it was ordained by God, who said that it was the hour and time for us to meet and share our thoughts in accordance with His directives.

“I want to thank you all for agreeing on the certainty of a more prosperous future for our community. I also thank you for your endorsement, the gifts and especially, the love showered on me today.

“I am happy that we have agreed to work together as a family going forward. I thank you even more for expressing confidence in me.”