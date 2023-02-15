Fuel, naira scarcity affecting APC chances — Akeredolu tells Buhari, CBN

.

—- Says old, and new notes should co-exist

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the problem created by the fuel and naira scarcity, have affected the ratings of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Akeredolu, therefore pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, to reverse the naira redesign policy now.

He said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital ,while receiving members of the Youth Directorate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by Seyi Tinubu, the son of the partys presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him “We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favorable.

” Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy?

“How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed.

“Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

“Okada, taxis, banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction.

“We have said that this man (CBN Governor) should be removed when he contested to be President. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be President will frustrate us at this time.”

Akeredolu said that both the new and old notes should be allowed to co-exist, noting that despite an existing court injunction, the old notes seem to have ceased to be legal tender in the country.

He, however, commended Seyi Tinubu and his team for the rigorous campaign embarked upon for the success of the APC.

While appreciating the youths in the party for their relentless efforts, the Governor revealed that youth will determine the outcome of the next week’s Presidential election.

“Your demographic shows that you occupy a larger percentage. You are the ones that will talk to yourself.”

Akeredolu explained that the choice of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was premised on informed decisions based on his competence and track record.

“We didn’t waver when we said that the Presidency must come to the South. And when it got to the south, we didn’t waver when we said competence and track record are important.

” Our choice of Asiwaju was premised on the informed decision not because we are from the same tribe.”

He further commended the State Youth Leader of the party, Ayo Olawande Wisdom for running the youth department of the party effectively.

Earlier, Seyi Tinubu appreciated the Governor for his commitment to youth development and inclusion.

“We have come to seek your approval to add to what you have done in the state already in terms of the campaign. We will be in Ondo for the next two days to meet with the youths.

“Thank you for all you have been doing for Ondo and Nigeria. Most especially for young Nigerians and youths in the state. With the work you have done, we know Asiwaju has no worries in Ondo State.” Tinubu said.