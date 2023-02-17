Foundation offset students school bills in Enugu

Onyemaechi Memorial Foundation Student outreach, Enugu

The Onyemaechi Memorial Foundation has completed another commendable educational outreach, paying off bills of students at community secondary school Umuna Ndiagu in Ezeagu L.G.A, Enugu state.

The project, tagged “Youth Civic engagement” was part of the foundation exercises launched in 2022 to support out of school and less privileged students across communities in Nigeria.

Presenting the fund at the event held in late November, ambassador Aniakor Chiamaka miracle, the foundation director noted that the tour was initiated to improve educational system in the country.

“We are pleased to present this token and help offset bills of some of the students that have been denied access to the classroom.

“As a foundation, we cherish every step to curb illiteracy, improve the standard of education in the country while ensuring no one, irrespective of financial or family indigence, is denied the opportunity of sound learning”.

A recipient of the support fund, Miss Ebele Onyeama was overwhelmed with excitement as the foundation cleared her pending debts, allowing her pertake in the West African Examination Counsil (WAEC).

The foundation also sensitised the girls on hygiene and how to make reusable health pads to ensure safety during menstruation. Branded exercise books and sanitary pads was also gifted to some of the adolescent female students in the school.

One Mrs Florence, a staff at the school who received the foundation delegates laud their efforts and also called on Federal government and well meaning Nigerians to help revitalize the dwindling educational system in the country.