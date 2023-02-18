Fire guts Owode Onirin iron marts in Lagos

Destroys millions worth of items

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Properties worth several millions of naira were on Friday destroyed when fire gutted the Owode Onirin iron market along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

According to a source, the incident occurred in the evening when the fire started in one of the shops in the market.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed no loss of life in the process.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon the arrival of the LRT at the incident scene it was revealed that a section of the market (line 1 and line 2) was engulfed by fire.

“Further investigation revealed that the inferno started from the back shops and quickly spread to another part of section 1 of the market.

“The Agency’s LRT alongside men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the ground working better together to put out the inferno.

“No loss of life nor injury recorded as a result of the incident.”