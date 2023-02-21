FG to partner private sector on green tech

By Cynthia Alo

In recognition of the role energy industry will play in the development of the Nigerian economy, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians of plans to unveil a ground plan that will revolutionize the sector and the nation’s economy.



The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation , Dr. Adeleke Mamora, disclosed this while speaking at the National Forum and Award Ceremony of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme in Lagos.





The minister who was represented by the Director, Department of Environmental Sciences and Technology at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Peter Ekweozoh, said that the energy sector is capable of positioning Nigeria on a global scale. He stated that the government is ever ready to work with the private sector to deploy green technology throughout the country.



He said: “In demonstrating that capacity and capability, we have been able to conclude technology needs assessment first in three key sectors. The National Technology Action Plan will be approved by the Federal Executive Council. As soon as that is done, the document will be available to the private sector.





In this case, the capacity and access to climate finance will be made easier for the young people, especially for researchers, universities, entrepreneurs of all categories. “This will be one of those complementary projects or programmes that will actually add to the numbers we are looking at in terms of the critical mass.





Also, in the coming weeks, the Federal Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation will be making landmark interventions in key sectors and we are going to start with the energy sector. UNIDO Country Representative and Regional Director, Mr. Jean Bakole, who was represented by the National Programme Officer at UNIDO regional office, Dr. Osuji Otu, said that currently, there are insufficient clean technology schemes available to identify the most promising entrepreneurs, promote innovations, provide adequate support and “de-risk”Small and Medium-sized enterprises , SMEs and new businesses in Nigeria. This , according to him, aligns with the aim of the programme which seeks to build robust innovation ecosystems that can identify and systematically support high- impact cleantech technology innovations as well as attract large-scale investments.